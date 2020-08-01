Hearne police respond to 20-person brawl

The Hearne Police Department is investigating a mass brawl involving around 20 people that left several injured.
According to Hearne police, officers responded to the Columbus Village apartment complex on South Riley Street on Thursday, where a large fight involving about 20 people had taken place. Several victims and suspects were identified, police said. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities declined to comment on additional details or potential arrests, noting the incident is still under investigation.