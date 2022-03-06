We were already angry and burned out — now what?

We should also be honest about the state of mind of this country as the current crisis has hit us. Most Americans were not just emotionally running on empty when news of the Russian siege broke but plain burned out, feeling the effects of two years filled with cynicism and negativity.

Reports Time magazine, a McKinsey & Co. study found that in 2021, 42% of U.S. women and 35% of U.S. men said they feel burned out often or almost always. Says the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation, as far back as September 2020, 76% of U.S. health care workers reported exhaustion and burnout. This situation has only gotten worse, according to USA Today.

In an exclusive USA Today/Ipsos Poll conducted Feb. 9-16 of 1,170 doctors, nurses, paramedics, therapists and others, “1 in 4 report they are likely to leave the health care field, an exodus that would represent an enormous loss of medical expertise.” Half admitted they feel burned out, while younger workers report feeling significantly higher levels of stress than older caregivers.

Even more disturbing, “some warn that the health care system is ‘on the verge of collapse.’ In the poll, 39% agreed with that statement.”