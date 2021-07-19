Swapping skyrocketing bad behavior for the joy that's missing

Last week, I reported how what the American Institute of Stress refers to as “COVID Anger” appears to be a growing condition that is spilling out onto America’s roads in the form of dangerous, aggressive driving and road rage. It is not the only transportation sector where such bad behavior is expressing itself.

According to an Associated Press report in June, the Federal Aviation Administration says that airlines have reported nearly 3,000 cases of disruptive passengers onboard since the beginning of the year. As graphically detailed on social media, this bad behavior ranges from confrontations with flight attendants to occasional fist fights. By late May of this year, the FAA had investigated roughly 400 cases for possible enforcement actions. Things have gotten so bad that the airlines and unions for flight attendants and pilots sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department urging “that more be done to deter egregious behavior,” says the AP.

Pilots and flight attendants now routinely make pre-flight announcements to remind passengers about federal regulations against interfering with crews. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, says all of the industry responses are “helpful, and if we didn’t have that I can only imagine how much worse it would be.”