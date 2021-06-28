Some of what is known of impact of the pandemic may surprise you

As I pointed out last week, we are marching through summer with two sets of habits: some good, some bad. Some of these habits existed before the pandemic and some were established during. This situation is sure to affect behavioral standards in the months and years ahead. However, at present, we cannot say exactly how. As for how the ordeal of the pandemic has affected the public’s mental health, some experts believe that the long-term impact will not be fully known for decades. The only certainty seems to be that we are not emerging from COVID as the same people we were 15 or 16 months ago.

As for mental health, the challenges we are facing are becoming clearer. Recently reported by USA Today, college grads are entering their professional lives depressed and anxious. “Numerous studies conducted since last March have shown that depression has spiked among college-age young adults,” writes Lindsay Schnell. The fact that these graduates must now join the workforce without the free or cheap mental health care services available at college has many economists worried.

“People need to understand: This is not your dad’s college experience. Students today are under a lot of pressure,” says Tiffany O’Meara, a psychologist with the University of California, San Diego’s Counseling and Psychological Services.