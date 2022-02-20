Putting the brakes on e-bike riders' dangerous need for speed

Just another brief news item of yet another traffic collision. This one happened on a busy San Diego County street on a Thursday evening around 5 p.m. in December. A 17-year-old boy on an electric bike traveling at an unknown speed in a designated bike lane collided with a delivery truck as he entered an intersection. It is possible he could have been traveling upward of 20 mph, well within the bike’s range, given he was thrown from it with such force as to cause major injuries, according to the San Diego Union Tribune report. The lad was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where he was reported in critical condition but expected to survive. Investigators believe the bicyclist may have failed to stop for a red light. No further reports were available.

Accidents such as this, and the type of injuries suffered, are not at all unusual nowadays. We can expect to hear about more of the same in the coming months as e-bikes are now seemingly everywhere.

“E-bikes are the current darling of urban mobility,” reports Bloomberg’s David Zipper. “The e-bike market is exploding, posting an annual growth rate of 240% in the U.S., according to the market research firm NPD Group.”