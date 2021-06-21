Parts of pandemic lifestyle could be habit-forming

As stated by Wendy Wood, a research psychologist at the University of Southern California, and reported by the Washington Post, we carry two sets of habits with us as we take one step closer to resuming our pre-pandemic lives. They consist of those that existed before the pandemic and those that were established during. The question is which behaviors will prevail: the good ones or the bad ones? “And we’ll have to choose which to repeat,” says Wood, who is also the author of the book, “Good Habits, Bad Habits.” At present, it seems to be a toss-up.

“Sometimes, it can feel like a battle when you’re trying to change habits, especially when many people have been isolated (during the pandemic),” therapist and mental health podcast host Celeste Viciere adds. While bad habits have crept in during the pandemic, some existing good habits have intensified.

Smoking cigarettes is a prime example. In recent years, we have seen significant declines in smoking. According to healthypeople.gov, the cigarette smoking rate among adults aged 18 years and over decreased by 31.6% between 2008 and 2017. For the first time, the observed rate had fallen below 15%, which puts the targeted rate of 12% seemingly in sight.