Is COVID anger spilling out onto America's roadways?

“We are dealing with extra levels and layers of stress than we’ve ever had to deal with ever before and on a very large scale,” adds James Shamlin, a licensed clinical social worker at Pittsburgh’s Cranberry Psychological Center. Dealing with COVID anger “starts with recognizing it and recognizing where it’s really coming from. The deeper it is, the stronger it is, the less likely it’s coming from what’s in the moment and more so from what’s been building up over time. The more we recognize that, the more I think we have the ability to give ourselves some options and handle our own emotions today.”

“With global borders closing, workplaces shuttering and jobs being cut, workers’ daily stress reached a record high, increasing from 38% in 2019 to 43% in 2020,” says a Gallup 2021 State of the Global Workplace Report. The report found American and Canadian workers had the highest regional percentage of daily stress.

As reported by the American Institute of Stress, “Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief workplace scientist, told CNBC that he was not surprised by the results of the study, as American workers have been increasingly stressed and worried about work since 2009. This level of stress is likely exacerbated for a variety of reasons, including the fact that data shows that Americans are great at working long hours and terrible at taking vacations.”