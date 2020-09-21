C-FORCE: You shouldn’t defer medical treatment during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As reported last week, serious depression has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, during the past six months, the number of U.S. adults with mental health issues rose to 53%. From the onset of this plague, many experts feared that the U.S. could soon be facing two public health crises — a viral pandemic and a mental health pandemic. There now exists a third front that must be addressed.

In the early stages of the pandemic, out of necessity, everything from routine screenings, annual physicals and other nonemergency health care visits were canceled. In response, Americans put a hold on preventive care. As recently reported by The New York Times, though restrictions have been lifted, there is little sign that this deferred care is being made up.

Health officials fear this “could pose long-term risks,” the Times’ Sarah Kliff reports. “The data shows how the pandemic has rippled outward from the intensive care units that have cared for coronavirus patients to primary care doctors and pediatricians, who have seen their practices upended by patients’ reduced demand.”