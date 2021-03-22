C-FORCE: With less spring in our step, welcome to daylight saving time

According to the weekly science and technology publication New Scientist, even without the pandemic lockdown, many of us were spending up to 90% of our lives indoors, bombarded with artificial light late into the evening. Being exposed to less light during the day and more artificial light at night means we are not able to maximize sunlight into converting cholesterol in the skin into vitamin D.

As widely publicized, vitamin D provides numerous health benefits to the body. According to the Mayo Clinic, its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity.

While New Scientist points out there is still much to learn about how light and darkness affect our biology, exposure to sunlight in the mornings helps to keep your circadian rhythms working properly. “Clearly, sunlight is very important for us, and even small increases in your exposure can improve sleep, mood and recovery from illness,” it reports.

“Now we can use it to safely do things we haven’t been able to do for the last few months of the pandemic,” Rosenthal says.