C-FORCE: When giving thanks just isn’t enough

“See that Thanksgiving celebrations are restricted as much as possible so as to prevent another flare-up,” a news report warns. It is a message sure to have been repeated in various forms around the country in the weeks leading up to the holiday. Except this message is from a November 1918 edition of the Omaha World-Herald. As shared by Grace Hauck of USA Today, it is a reminder that, more than a century ago, many Americans were under various quarantines and face mask orders not unlike those imposed today.

As Hauck reminds us, at the time, America was battling the second wave of an influenza epidemic that became known as the Spanish flu. It ultimately infected one-third of the world’s population and killed approximately 675,000 Americans. It finally subsided in the summer of 1919. “Every time I hear someone say these are unprecedented times [today], I say no, no, they’re not,” Brittany Hutchinson, an assistant curator at the Chicago History Museum tells USA Today.