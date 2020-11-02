C-FORCE: We must push through the pandemic fatigue

We also cannot forget the thousands of low-paid certified nursing assistants that work at nursing homes around the country. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, more than 84,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 across the U.S. Care facility outbreaks represent 40% of all coronavirus fatalities in the country, Kaiser says.

There is much that is just now being learned about COVID-19 infections. As Harvard Health recently reported, while the respiratory complications it causes are well known, new research is now suggesting that there may be long-term neurologic consequences for the 7 million Americans who survive infections, as the virus also attacks the nervous system.

The Harvard study also found that a number of patients with COVID-19 suffered strokes. According to their findings, young individuals are seven times more likely to have a stroke from this coronavirus versus a typical flu virus. For those in the ICU, strokes due to COVID-19 are “common,” says the Harvard report, particularly in those over 70.

“While sometimes the brain damage is obvious and leads to major cognitive impairment, more frequently the damage is mild, leading to difficulties with sustained attention,” writes Harvard’s Andrew E. Budson.