C-FORCE: Ways mental health assistance is taking off

Beyond her job as chief medical correspondent for ABC News, Dr. Jennifer Ashton maintains a daily medical practice where she sees patients ranging from teenagers to women in their 80s. As explained in an interview with Ridarswear news, in the past year, her patients have begun to open up more and more about the effects stress and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and their associated struggles with fear, anxiety, loneliness, frustration and depression.

“They express it to me almost with this tone that they think there’s something wrong with it,” says Ashton. “The first thing that I do is I help them recognize that it’s appropriate and it’s OK. Everyone is having these feelings. ... Nothing that we are doing today or have lived through in the last year is normal.”

As Ashton points out in her book The New Normal, it is essential that we practice self-care during this pivotal time — a time when we are looking with hope toward healing and recovery. “It’s time to go back to the basics,” she says. When asked one thing she does every day for her mental health, her answer is, “I’m a big believer in meditation.”