C-FORCE: The sickening effects of the news cycle

“Your thoughts create your reality,” she says. By not being aware of our negative mental state, we become victims of its reactive ways. “If you only focus on what’s wrong, you miss the ‘purpose of issues.’ Every issue offers a solution that helps us to evolve.” That’s something to think about. Now for some positive news from the pandemic you may have missed.

“We have very much replicated what’s been seen worldwide, which is over time the mortality in ICUs have decreased,” Dr. Craig Coopersmith, director of the Emory Critical Care Center, recently explained on NPR.

“We should applaud and appreciate the medical community for being able to find rapid ways to improve the outcome of this life-threatening illness,” Dr. George Lemp, an epidemiologist and former director of the HIV/AIDS Research Program at UC’s Office of the President, tells The Mercury News.

“New data reveals that while patients are still being rushed to intensive care units, a greater proportion are coming out alive. Since the pandemic began, the cumulative death rate for Californians with COVID-19 has fallen by more than half in the past three months,” writes the Mercury News’ Lisa Krieger.