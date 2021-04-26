C-FORCE: The price of pushing people toward the outdoors

As I recently reported, though older people have borne a higher burden of illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, surveys over the last year are showing people aged 50 and over experience more positive emotions each day and fewer negative ones than other demographics during the pandemic.

In this run-up to the post-pandemic world ahead, it is important to note that not all behaviors and attitudes of older Americans have been positive. Despite the uptick in positive emotions, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that more than 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are dealing with depression on some level.

According to the website Aging in Place, the National Institute on Aging also adds that one factor can potentially increase depressive symptoms beyond the more common causes in older adults: isolation due to a lack of social interaction. It could be entirely possible that expressed feelings of positive emotions may be masking how some folks really feel. Aging in Place believes that many seniors are choosing to keep their sadness to themselves. “This is primarily out of fear of what their family and friends will think of them if they learn that the senior is feeling down,” they report. Based on findings, it is likely that the number of seniors struggling with depression will grow in the years ahead.