C-FORCE: The mental health challenges of recovering from pandemic

Mental health is a medical issue. That is a plain fact. We are trying to look ahead to the flickering beam of light that leads to pandemic recovery and imagine what it will take to get us there. Health care professionals believe that the sooner we recognize the fact that mental health is a medical issue and needs to be addressed as such, the better off we will all be.

“Every time we talk about public health, we should talk about mental health. And every time we talk about COVID-19, we should talk about mental health,” Lisa Carlson, past president of the American Public Health Association and an executive administrator at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, recently underscored in a CNN report. Carlson explains that the more honesty and empathy we apply to our approach to mental health, the more the stigma is dismantled that deters those who seek it. The importance of this cannot be overstated. Many experts believe that mental health will be one of the biggest pandemic issues we will face in the year ahead.

“We don’t have a vaccine for our mental health like we do for our physical health,” Carlson tells CNN. “To come out of the challenges of mental health, we’re gonna need to work together to do that,” she adds.