C-FORCE: Study finds trust in our public health system eroding

As a result, billions of dollars in COVID aid are now cushioning the financial losses caused by the pandemic at some of the nation’s largest hospital chains. But here’s the rub. According to The New York Times, those bailouts also have helped sustain big chain hospitals’ spending to become even bigger. “More consolidation by several major hospital systems enhanced their market prowess in many regions of the United States,” writes Times health care reporter Reed Abelson, “even as rural hospitals and underserved communities were overwhelmed with COVID patients and struggled to stay afloat.”

In response to such criticism, representatives of some of these large hospital chains say the COVID aid played no role in these deals, pointing out that some were in the works before the pandemic hit. “Major hospital chains argue that their size and reach helped them better care for patients, allowing them to divert supplies and people to hard-hit areas during the health crisis,” says Abelson. At present, it seems a lot of people remain wary of such responses.

Are ever-expanding, profit-obsessed large hospital systems more interested in following the money than following their duty to best serve the need of patients? It seems a fair question to ask.