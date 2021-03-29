C-FORCE: Speeding takes off, prompting concerns of traffic safety

As reported by WTOP News, an AAA Mid-Atlantic news release stated that in an attempted crackdown on aggressive driving, Virginia State Police “stopped at least eight drivers exceeding 100 mph on Saturday, May 2, with one of those drives clocked at 132 mph.” AAA Mid-Atlantic goes on to say that “Maryland State Troopers ticketed one driver for driving 136 mph on the Capital Beltway.”

As we venture out more and more into traffic following a year of the pandemic, we find still less traffic on the road than before stay-at-home orders began. What we also continue to see (especially around metropolitan areas) is excessive speeding and an almost lawless attitude about other drivers and rules of the road. Seeing cars at high speeds swerving in and out of traffic like they are auditioning for the next version of Fast and Furious has become a common experience in most suburban areas. We should not be surprised that traffic fatalities are rising nationally as a result of such behavior.

“We should be able to show a significant safety benefit from having less traffic,” the National Safety Council said in a statement last month. “Instead, in the midst of the worst health crisis in more than a century, we are experiencing even deadlier roadways.”