C-FORCE: Rural communities left behind on medical assistance

Which brings me to a final sad note on the recent loss of an inspirational woman who, like those mentioned above, brilliantly demonstrated the power of one in making a difference. Eula Hall, a remarkable woman known as the one-woman relief agency of Appalachia, recently died at the age of 93.

As stated in a recent obituary in The New York Times, Hall grew up in abject poverty, the daughter of a farmer and sharecropper. She dropped out of school after eighth grade because the nearest high school was too far away for her to walk and there were no school buses. As an adult, Hall took to calling herself a “hillbilly activist.”

She founded the eastern Kentucky Mud Creek Clinic in 1973 for mountain people of the region, many of them coal miners and their families, supporting her work through grants and donations. Today, the clinic is known as the Eula Hall Health Center.

As Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky, noted in a statement issued following her death: “Eula Hall was one of Eastern Kentucky’s greatest saints. No challenge was greater than her courage to change the circumstances of healthcare in the mountains. Driven by her own experience with poverty, Eula dedicated her life to ensuring every person had access to medical care, regardless of their ability to pay for services or prescriptions.”