C-FORCE: Reminders of why we will get through this pandemic

Since this coalition was established back in April, Water Warriors United has delivered more than 325,000 gallons of water to families in need. “Zoel pledges that the grassroots Navajo Nation Water Campaign will continue as long as he has requests for water,” writes Schrobsdorff.

This inspiring story of one person’s commitment is just one of many examples of how the actions of one can become “viral” in the most positive way. It is offered by Schrobsdorff as a reminder of how, especially during our time of crisis, creating a community of generosity elevates us all.

Next, let us look at the city of New Orleans. To its residents, news of COVID-19 must have seemed earthshaking — no parades, no elaborate floats, limited gatherings only and shuttered bars. Such was the news in the city regarding its annual Mardi Gras celebration. Yet, despite the pandemic’s restrictions, the people of this city were not going to let Mardi Gras go by without some colorful commemoration.