C-FORCE: Pandemic progress as a third wave looms

As I discussed last week, the news of the day never seems good, and the pileup of such stories takes a toll on our psyche. It can lead to a daily cycle of negative thoughts and emotion-driven actions we might regret. It is why we need to find the space for uplifting stories where we can find them. An example I shared was news of how improvements in intensive care units are saving the lives of more COVID-19 patients.

“As we gain greater experience with novel infections, mortality goes down,” epidemiologist George Rutherford of University of California, San Francisco explained to The Mercury News.

Over the past six months, we have continually been told by public health experts that the best thing we can do to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus and contain its spread is to wash our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people when in public, and cover our mouths and noses with masks when around others. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it now appears that taking such actions may have kept cases of the flu at historic lows around the world. Think of it as an unintended benefit.