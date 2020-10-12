C-FORCE: Pandemic leaves marks on our dreams and sense of mortality

Sleep should be a welcome break from the daily grind of life during the pandemic. For many, it has instead become a welcome mat for a world of bizarre, often frightening, pandemic-induced dreams. Recent research from a study conducted in Finland confirms what many of us already suspected: People everywhere are having pandemic-related dreams and nightmares.

Published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the study showed that nearly one-third of participants woke up more often at night compared with their prepandemic sleep patterns. More than one-quarter had more nightmares. These nightmares tended to be more common among those who reported higher levels of stress.

“[Dreams have] always been a fairly illogical way of processing the fears that haunt us during the day,” according to Kevin Nelson, a neuromuscular neurologist affiliated with the University of Kentucky, who was not involved in the study. “Dream content reflects our daytime fears,” he tells NBC News.

COVID-19 is not only invading our sleeping hours. During our awake hours, it has become a constant reminder of our impermanence in this world. This presents a source of conflict. According to psychologists, our brains are not designed to cope with such thoughts.