C-FORCE: On the subject of grief and gratitude

“Grief should be investigated the same way we examine other public health indicators like obesity, smoking and drinking,” Toni Miles, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia, explains to Gilbert. A White House office of bereavement care is among the remedies.

What seems clear is that we all have a lot to learn in how we help ourselves and others in navigating the profoundly human process of grief and in helping one another through the times ahead. It is as if we find ourselves constantly at a crossroads with two emotional paths before us. One leads to grief, shared or personal. The other leads to a sense of gratitude for the hope provided by the deeds of others.

The story of Louis Goffinet is a case in point. You may have heard of him. He is a 27-year-old middle school teacher from Mansfield, Connecticut. When the pandemic hit last year, he sprang into action. As reported by the Hartford Courant and others, he started grocery shopping for his older neighbors who were leery of going to the store for fear of catching the virus. Initially spending his own money on these shopping trips, he soon realized people could use more help and started raising money on Facebook. His initial goal was to raise $200. Soon, he had raised more than $41,000.