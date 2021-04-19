C-FORCE: More on building a better normal after the pandemic

As we emerge from the closeted lives we have been living for the past year, trying to shed light on what the post-pandemic world will be like, we must start with a fundamental question: What will we be like? From a mounting number of public health professionals, the prognosis is not especially encouraging.

There are psychological and social costs to be reckoned with. As recently reported by Harvard Health, according to the American Psychological Association, we are in a national mental health crisis that could have repercussions for years to come.

“The past year has been hard on most of us. Who hasn’t felt anxious? Who hasn’t wanted to retreat from the world at times?” writes Bobbi Wegner, a clinical psychologist and lecturer at Harvard University, in a recent university blog.

Feeling helpless, out of control, stuck or judged? Feeling less safe? The intensity of such feelings could well lead to a condition known as agoraphobia. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, in prepandemic America, about 2% of adults and teens were diagnosed with this condition. The situation during the past year is sure to have triggered an uptick in cases.