C-FORCE: Meals on Wheels deliveries staving off hunger, isolation

The parent organization, Meals on Wheels America, supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country with more than 2 million staff members and volunteers dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. The person who delivers the meal is often the only person they see throughout the day.

A lot of attention has been showered upon essential worker as well as individual acts of sacrifice and compassion during the past year, and rightly so. I have not seen similar recognition of the efforts of Meals on Wheels volunteers and the organization’s efforts to, as Meals on Wheels America says, “enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.”

In The Conversation, David R. Buys, an associate professor and state health specialist at Mississippi State University, notes that services like this nonprofit meal-delivery program are becoming more important than ever before. And they make a difference beyond providing nutrition.