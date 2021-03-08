C-FORCE: Lingering ills of isolation yet to be known for this pandemic

What is clear is that there has been no “curve” when it comes to tracking our collective state of mind during COVID-19-induced isolation. That the pandemic has led to mental health declines seems irrefutable at this point. A new survey conducted by Harvard Business Review of nearly 1,500 people from 46 countries seems to support this fact. According to the report, respondents overwhelmingly reported mental health declines, challenges with meeting basic needs and feelings of loneliness and isolation. Half of respondents who reported a decline in well-being also “pointed to deteriorating mental health as the main culprit.”

There is lots of advice available on getting through COVID-19. As Norris explains to ABC News, these tips are important, as is appreciating that some dip in mood is inevitable. “Isolation affects people in profound ways, and how we respond to the COVID restrictions is partly out of our control. Even fearless astronauts and polar explorers get knocked sideways simply by not having people around.”

Norris’ advice for weathering this moment: Take it easy on yourself. “The next few months may be hard,” she says.