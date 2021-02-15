C-FORCE: Lifestyle changes as a pathway to pandemic recovery

On her website, she describes the book as being “built on a simple foundation: the way to thrive in this evolving world and ‘new normal’ is by accepting the new normal for what it is — not what we want it to be — and by understanding that the virus isn’t going anywhere overnight. ... The more resilient you can become physically, mentally, and emotionally, the better able you’ll be able to stand in the adversity.” In addition to covering things such as foods to eat and ways to “pandemic proof” your body now to prevent illness later, she also provides tips for things such as finding emotional balance and better mental health.

Could the current numbers be some sign that at least some changes in lifestyle are starting to occur? As pointed out in the USA Today report by Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, “The falling case numbers can’t be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, because not even a tenth of the population has been vaccinated, according to the CDC.” USA Today goes on to say that it is not clear “when the vaccine rollout, which began in December, will start to make a difference in falling case numbers.”