C-FORCE: Is your tolerance tank running on empty?

“Resiliency” is a word that often comes up when describing the American character and our ability to rebound from adversity. But what are resiliency’s outer limits? I am sure it looks to many Americans that they have reached it. In seeking an answer to this question, The New York Times’ Talya Minsberg recently turned to long-distance runners and other extreme endurance athletes. Few know more about resilience and the drive to overcome limits than these elite individuals. As noted by Minsberg, there is a special kind of exhaustion that the world’s best endurance athletes not only know but embrace. “When fatigue sends legs and lungs to their limits, (endurance athletes) are able to push through to a gear beyond their pain threshold. These athletes approach fatigue not with fear but as a challenge, an opportunity.” Many believe that it is “a muscle everyone can learn to flex.”