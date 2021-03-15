C-FORCE: Health workers lack the help they need

It is not hard to think of doctors in charge of hospital units as type A personalities who expect a lot from themselves and those in their charge. Or to conjure up visions of doctors and nurses with their unyielding work ethic carrying out seemingly never-ending responsibilities — and doing it with a strong sense of camaraderie and stoicism. They soldier on under enormous pressure because they have no choice but to keep working. There are patients to care for. These images of doctors and nurses fill countless TV hospital dramas and news reports. It is why, over the last year of a horrifying pandemic, we have taken to referring to these frontline health care workers as our heroes. But we must acknowledge that “hero” is a classification to which many frontline workers take exception. Idealizing them as such allows less license to be what they are — as human as you and me.