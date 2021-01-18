C-FORCE: Dietary guidelines and adopting a post-pandemic mentality

While conceding that added sugar does not have to be totally off-limits, Livestrong, along with others, believes it should account for a much smaller percentage of our calories than we are getting. They remind us that the average American adult “consumes around 77 grams of added sugar per day, more than three times the recommended amount for some people, per the American Heart Association.”

“During the unveiling of the dietary guidelines, USDA and HHS data showed the sad reality that Americans’ eating habits haven’t changed for the better, despite decades of similar guidelines,” Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, tells Food Safety News. “Now, we see clearly that healthy eating is a critical defense against communicable diseases such as coronavirus,” he adds.

“People need to remember, first and foremost, that ... 70 to 80% of your immune system is in your gut and what we eat every day can affect our immune system,” says Susan Olmer, a registered dietitian at Columbus Community Hospital, a small, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital in the northwest part of Columbus, Nebraska. Her comments were part of a hospital response to the new guidelines. “Eating a lot of fatty food, meat products and processed foods can cause inflammation in our bodies. When we get that inflammation that lowers our immune system and that allows us to get sick.”