C-FORCE: Case surge comes with successful vaccine news

Finally, a glimmer of good news related to the pandemic — delivered during some dark days as new COVID-19 infections are averaging well above 100,000 per day in this country. As I am sure you have heard by now, two major pharmaceutical companies — Pfizer and Moderna — have announced successful COVID-19 vaccine trials. If these two vaccines receive emergency authorization from the Federal Drug Administration, they could be distributing the vaccine to millions of people in the coming months. According to numerous reports, the Pfizer vaccine appears to be 90% effective in preventing infections. The Moderna vaccine is said to be 94.5% effective. What does this mean?

As noted by The New York Times, when “considering licensed vaccines that people regularly receive ... influenza vaccines are 40 to 60 percent effective at best, because the influenza virus keeps evolving into new forms year after year. By contrast, two doses of the measles vaccine are 97 percent effective.” The Food and Drug Administration had set the bar at 50% effectiveness for vaccine makers who want to submit a candidate for emergency authorization. It is also pointed out that the true effectiveness of a vaccine can only be determined once it moves out of trials and millions of people get it.