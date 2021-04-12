C-FORCE: Can we build a better normal after the pandemic?

A few weeks ago, I wrote about a report by The Zebra, the nation’s leading insurance comparison site, on the growing threat posed by extreme speeding on the nation’s roadways. The report spoke of how, during the pandemic, some drivers have become more likely to rage-drive as a form of stress relief, while others seek an adrenaline rush by driving dangerously fast and loose. Both situations put all others on the road at risk. When I read this, I feel anger.

Back in February, I shared the story of Navajo Zoel Zohnnie, who, when the pandemic struck, loaded up his pickup with as many barrels of drinking water as he could gather and began delivering daily supplies to the elderly and disabled of his reservation now isolated in remote areas. He soon found himself joined in support by others, ultimately delivering more than 325,000 gallons of water to families in need. I feel encouraged and inspired when I hear this story.

Such reactions, and the questions these stories raise about our response during a crisis, are not new. Speaking to such concerns in a February opinion piece posted on the economic news site Foreign Policy, Ashish Kaushal writes: “If there is one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us, it is that our survival depends on society putting the good of all above individual needs. It has also shown us, however, that we often fail to reach that ideal.”