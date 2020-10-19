C-FORCE: Bursting a bubble of pandemic grief

Try as we might to grab onto the positive, COVID-19 continues to keep us awake at night and haunt us during the day. It is clear it will be with us for a while. We may think that thoughts of illness and death represent the pandemic’s most feared consequences, but Associated Press medical writer Lindsey Tanner believes that a collective sense of loss is even more pervasive. “Few on Earth have been spared some form of loss since the coronavirus took hold,” she writes. “Around the world, the pandemic has spread grief by degrees.”

“In normal times, people look to families, friends, communities for support in coping with loss,” Tanner writes. As psychologist and grief specialist Robert Neimeyer of the Portland Institute for Loss and Transition tells Tanner, in the pandemic, “We don’t have as much capacity as a human community to meet the needs.”

The problem with this concept of a return to “normal” is that the coronavirus pandemic has left our prepandemic way of life in the rearview mirror, fading further away with each glance. Says Neimeyer, an obsessive longing for it is likely to strain our mental health further.