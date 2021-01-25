C-FORCE: Bare feet are made for walking

This comes with other media warning about the dangers of going barefoot. “When you head outside, you expose yourself to potential risks that could be dangerous,” says Healthline. “Without appropriate strength in the foot, you are at risk of having poor mechanics of walking, thereby increasing your risk for injury. This is especially important to consider if you are beginning to incorporate barefoot walking after spending much of your life in shoes,” says Kaplan, the foot and ankle specialist.

A pandemic of injuries. Danger awaiting, should you curl your toes in terra firma or plant them on a hardwood floor. Instead of discouraging people from spending time shoeless, we should be doing the opposite. What the NPR report tells me is that a lot of folks have just plumb forgotten how to walk barefoot. They need more practice. And the unintended benefit of being grounded at home? We have the time to relearn what it is like to live barefoot.

As board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon Dr. Bruce Pinker points out to Healthline, the benefits are considerable: Better foot mechanics, which begets improved mechanics of the hips, knees and body core. Stronger leg muscles, supporting the lower back region. And relief from improperly fitting shoes, which may cause bunions or other shoe-caused foot conditions.