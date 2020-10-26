C-FORCE: Balancing life today is a shaky proposition

Fall is here, and with it, many experts are weighing in on the extra precautions older adults should be taking to protect themselves. Not mentioned, as far as I can tell, is one major risk of injury or even death. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls remain the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older Americans. Before the pandemic hit, every 11 seconds, an older adult was treated in the emergency room for a fall. Every 19 minutes, an older adult would die from a fall.

As pointed out in an AARP article by Mike Zimmerman titled “Daily Exercises You Can Do in 10 Minutes for Better Balance,” balance declines with age. With this decline comes the loss of mobility, which increases the risk of injury from falls. Strength and balance training can improve peoples’ ability to stay centered and stable on their feet — even as they age. Good balance has long been said to be the key to a healthy and functional life. There are many ways to train balance, and there are many excellent “to-do lists” out there (AARP’s being one). It should not be difficult to find one that works for you.