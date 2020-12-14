C-FORCE: As pandemic ramps up the attack, will defenses hold?

The New York Times recently reminded us that frontline health care workers — more than anyone else — have been the one constant in the face of today’s pandemic. Says the Times’ Katherine J. Wu, they stand as “medical soldiers forming row after row in the ground war against the raging spread of the coronavirus.” Last week, we saw the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. A correlation between this moment in history and today’s health care workers standing tall in the face of an overwhelming attack rings true.

The ongoing struggle of these caregivers was also silently present in a scaled-back annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony. Of the more than a dozen living veterans who survived the attack and normally attend the annual commemoration in Honolulu, none was present. According to Stars and Stripes, military members who were present wore face masks and socially distanced as they addressed the cameras and a virtual audience. Initial plans for the memorial were changed with coronavirus infections on the rise in Hawaii. The state of Hawaii’s Department of Health reports 91 new COVID-19 cases per day. The master of ceremonies for the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center event, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Mike Genta, ended his comments with the pledge to “continue striving for a better and safer world.”