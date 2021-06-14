C-FORCE: Are we ready to get real with facing mental health challenges?

“These are ordinary common human problems. And I firmly believe that isolation and shame directly contribute to people not getting help,” Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told the Associated Press. “Osaka’s decision to publicly discuss her mental health is a positive sign to others who are struggling,” he said.

And Duckworth is right. We are struggling. The Associated Press says: “A survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau found an increase in the numbers of adults with anxiety and depression. The study found that the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder increased from 36.4 percent to 41.5 percent from August 2020 to February 2021.”

Children are not exempt either. As reported by Time magazine, a study published April 29 in JAMA Network Open sheds light on how serious that harm has been. In a survey of more than 32,000 caregivers who look after children from kindergarten to grade 12 in the Chicago public school system, “the results were striking,” says psychologist Tali Raviv at Northwestern University, who led the study.

“The pivot point of the research was March 21, 2020: the day that in-person instruction ended,” writes Time’s Jeffrey Kluger.