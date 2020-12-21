C-FORCE: Another stone in a seawall to meet the pandemic tide

Last Monday in New York City, shortly after 9 a.m., critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in this country to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. In doing so, she immediately become symbolic of a new beginning in the fight against a raging pandemic. The event will stand as a rare and much-needed bright spot in the fight against “a viral disease that has now killed nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. and more than 1.6 million people worldwide,” NPR’s Bill Chappell reminds us.

What it also does is give us reason for hope. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases proclaimed on NBC’s Meet the Press, “Help is on the way.”

According to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first in line to get the shots. The agency’s advisory panel will meet in the coming weeks to determine which groups should get a vaccine next. Considered are teachers, emergency personnel such as police officers and firefighters, and other workers deemed essential in the transportation and food industries. This next phase cannot happen too soon — especially for our firefighters working in the thick of COVID-19 hot zones.