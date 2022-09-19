Health experts discuss monkeypox virus during panel discussion at Texas A&M

A panel of health experts gathered Monday night to discuss the recent public health crisis outbreak of the monkeypox virus. The discussion was hosted by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Texas A&M University.

Gerald Parker, associate dean for Global One Health at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, moderated the discussion among the five panelists at the Hagler Auditorium in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

Parker posed the opening question to Syra Madad, senior director of the System-Wide Special Pathogens Program at New York City Health & Hospitals, and asked her when she realized the monkeypox virus was going to be an unusual outbreak in New York City.

“We know monkeypox is not a new virus, it has been around for over 50 years. … With that said, for clinicians here in the United States, it was a new virus, a virus that nobody had ever really seen besides a handful of clinicians,” Madad said.

“Knowing that this is a relatively new virus that we are seeing, we had no response plans. There was no game plan. We didn’t have an infrastructure for monkeypox virus to be able to screen patients and to test patients, to provide isolation and quarantine as needed from a health care delivery standpoint.”

New York City has been the epicenter in how it responded to the monkeypox outbreak, Madad said, and there were things that could have been handled better. The most crucial being health equity, she said.

“It is really unfortunate that we are months into this epidemic and now we are looking at health equity and seeing the disproportionate impact it is having on the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community; especially black African-Americans who make up a very large percentage of monkeypox cases that are a very low percentage of those that are actually getting vaccinated,” she said. “A lot of us have learned that [health equity] should have been applied from COVID-19, but [was] not.”

Another expert panelist, Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist for the Texas Department of State Health Services, gave an in-depth presentation on what the monkeypox virus is and where it came from.

It was first discovered in 1958 in a colony of laboratory monkeys, but the first human case wasn’t identified until 1970, she said. African rodents and non-human primates are thought to harbor the virus in endemic countries where monkeypox outbreaks are found, and the disease is related to smallpox and unrelated to chickenpox, she said.

There are two types of monkeypox: Clade I, which is Central African, and Clade II, which is West African. The current outbreak the U.S. is seeing is Clade II and there are two vaccines available, Shuford said. The vast majority of monkeypox cases have been reported in men who have sex with men, however, anyone can contract the virus through skin to skin transmission, she said.

“That is still the population that is being disproportionately burdened by monkeypox,” Shuford said. “[DSHS is] seeing fewer new cases reported every day.”

Shuford said health officials learned from COVID-19 that communication is key during an outbreak of a virus and having a “rapid rollout of testing is necessary.”

Shuford said there are lessons still being learned, including effective communication of epidemiological data, accurately presenting data about risk groups or behaviors, while avoiding stigmatization; adequate detail to inform decision-making but simple enough to understand by most people; and streamlining both federal interagency operations and federal-to-state operations.

Robert Carpenter, a clinical associate professor of surgery for the Texas A&M University Health Science Center, was another panelist and highlighted the Texas A&M Health Maroon Line Clinic and what it had done during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinic hosted more than 50 collaborative vaccine events and over 1,800 VOVID-19 vaccines were given, and over 4,000 individuals were counseled on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination, he said.

Parker later asked the fifth panelist, Bob Kadlec, a senior policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pension, how the U.S. is going to sustain funding in public health preparedness, pandemic preparedness and biosecurity.

Kadlec said it takes collective concern by people who vote and want to see change.

“I hope that for you and our elected officials, that they will pause for a moment and say ‘we don’t need to go through that again," Kadlec said. "I think they need to hear that because that is a collective trauma that we may have gone through. We don’t want our children or grandchildren to ever experience anything of this nature again. This is something that we can be better prepared for and invest modest amounts of money to do so.”