The Bryan Tigers, an all-female drone team from Harmony Science Academy-Bryan, soared to success at the recent regional Aerial Drone Competition in Houston, earning them a spot at the Aerial Drone Competition Championship: Perseverance hosted by the REC Foundation in Sugar Land this Saturday and Sunday.

Sixth graders Britanny Fuentes Molina and Grettel Gonzalez Pacheco, alongside seventh grader Rachel Scott, competed against high school drone teams from across the state to earn first place and the Autonomous Flight Champion award. The Bryan Tigers now sit at ninth in the World Skills ranking out of 175 teams worldwide.

For the national championship, the team is reaching for new heights in hopes of making their trip to Sugar Land another victorious venture. Over 50 teams of middle and high school students from across the U.S. will be competing with one goal in mind: score the most points before landing their drone in the blackout zone.

Osman Kucuk, who teaches eighth grade math and computer science for innovators and makers, took over the drone team only eight months ago, but his pride in the team is evident.

“I think these students enjoy being in the drone team because they are not only driving the drone; they are also supposed to be coding,” Kucuk said. “And in the last competition we went to, our code was the best. We got first place.”

Kucuk said the team will compete in dual competitions: the Piloting Teamwork Matches (the piloting portion of the competition) and the Autonomous Flight Skills Matches (the coding portion of the competition).

“We are going to go for the championship, and we will do our best,” Kucuk said. “This time it’s going to be a little challenging because the other teams are also qualified teams.”

While it might be a more difficult competition, Kucuk said the Bryan Tigers’ goals of again receiving the highest coding score and taking first place in the piloting competition are not out of the question.

Having participated in drone team last year, Gonzalez Pacheco said this year has brought a new set of obstacles, including learning about new drone technology and facing sabotage from opposing teams during matches.

Nevertheless, she said it makes for an interesting competition.

Fuentes Molina is the team’s champion coder for the Autonomous Flight Skills Matches.

In this competition, Fuentes Molina is tasked with writing code that is translated to the drone. Once she sends the code to the drone via Bluetooth, the drone is responsible for flying the path she coded.

“Everything is controlled by the computer and the programming,” Fuentes Molina said. “It has to go through certain obstacles, and you have to make the most points as possible.”

According to the game manual, teams can accumulate points by having the drone successfully lift off, navigate under an arch gate and keyhole gate, clear a ball (using the wind from the drone) from the starting line and land on a landing pad, the blackout zone floor, the large or small landing sites, which is worth the most points.

For Scott, her favorite part about being on drone team is the piloting competition.

With four drones competing at a time and two teams forming an alliance with one another, Scott said avoiding sabotage and completing the course in less than two minutes can only be done with coordination and teamwork.

The objective for this competition is to “attain a higher score than the opposing alliance by owning goals, scoring bonus balls, and ending the match on a landing pad or in the alliance blackout zone,” the game manual says.

Two team members — the drone pilot and co-pilot — station themselves on one side of the game field, while the third member, the observer, helps guide the pilots as they fly the drone onto a landing pad or the alliance blackout zone.

Having the alliances are essential to completing the course successfully, Fuentes Molina said, because they can work together to create a master plan.

For more information about the Aerial Drone Competition, go to roboticseducation.org/championship-aerial-drone-competition/.