Harmony Science Academy offers free meals for children

Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is offering meal distribution for children in the community.
Students at the charter school will receive meals to cover the week they are out of school for the Thanksgiving break, and the school is offering the same opportunity to the community.
Community members can pick up a week’s worth of meals for any child 17 years or younger. To receive the meals, the child must be in the vehicle or the parents must have proof of their child’s age, such as with a birth certificate.
The meal distribution will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Harmony Science Academy campus at 2031 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!