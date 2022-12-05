Harlin appointed BISD board president

Julie Harlin was appointed as board president, Deidra Davis as board vice president, and Felicia Benford was reappointed as board secretary of the Bryan school board during Monday’s board workshop.

Harlin has been a board member for seven years and said she is excited to serve in this capacity following her time as board vice president. Davis will now serve as board vice president.

“We have a wonderful district, and it’s great to think about how we can build upon the great work that’s been happening, and I’m just excited to continue that legacy,” Harlin said.

Harlin said the Bryan school district is a community that honors commitment, something she strives to continue and maintain during her time as board president.

“Bryan ISD is full of very committed staff, administrators, teachers, parents, community members who want to see our students succeed,” Harlin said. “I do a lot of different leadership kinds of things, and it’s been one of the best experiences I’ve had in my career.”

Her experience on the board has taught her about the fortitude of the district, Harlin said, and she is prepared to make it well known throughout the community.

“Really it’s just to continue the great things that have been happening and to ensure that people know and understand that Bryan ISD is not only a wonderful place to work but also a great school for people to send their children to and just to ensure that that is as known as it can possibly be known,” Harlin said. “We’ve been doing a great job in that, but there’s always more work to do.”

Mark McCall served as board president for the past five years, stating that those years were a time when consistency was key.

“There was a lot that went on during those five years,” McCall said. “We had COVID; we had superintendent changing over, so it was a time for consistency in leadership through that.”

As board president, McCall said he learned many things – one of which was the abundance of resiliency and leadership skills displayed throughout the district.

“I think we’ve always been from the forefront of trying new things, trying different things, being innovative, being in the right position at the right time because we put ourselves there. Nothing happens just randomly,” McCall said. “I think a lot of that starts with the board and with our dedication to the district, to the students, to the teachers and to the administration in keeping students first.”

McCall said he is looking forward to continuing his service to the district as a member of the board.

“A lot more of my board leadership really hasn’t been in front as much as behind the scenes – organizationally and structurally – so I think it’s a time just to relax and catch a breath, but at the same time the work still goes on. We’ve got challenges out there to continue to meet,” McCall said. “I am excited to turn it over to Dr. Harlin and let her run the board from here.”

Prior to Monday’s workshop, board members had the opportunity to state whether they would like to hold an officer position and submitted those requests to the board secretary (Benford), Harlin said. Benford then sent that information to the entire board, and they held a discussion in closed session during the workshop.

Benford was reelected for her fourth term on the board in November and will continue to serve as board secretary.