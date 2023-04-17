Thousands of Brazos Valley area second graders received free bicycle helmets following the Hard Hats for Little Heads event Monday morning at Reed Arena.

Hard Hats for Little Heads was created in 1994 by the Texas Medical Association. In 2008, Andrew de Jong, otolaryngologist at Texas ENT and Allergy, brought the program to Texas A&M University.

An Aggie graduate himself, de Jong said hosting the event on campus was important for him so that students who may have never seen it before have the opportunity to do so.

During the program, students heard from doctors, medical personnel and Texas A&M athletes about the importance of helmet use and safety.

“One of the most common calls we have for kids your age is when people fall down when playing sports and a lot of times we’re not wearing helmets or protective gear,” Brian Johnson with the College Station Fire Department said.

He then asked when the best time to wear a helmet is: when you are great at something, when you are just learning or both. The students shouted “both” in response.

“Whether we’re on a scooter or a bike or playing a certain sport, we always need to have that helmet on,” Johnson said.

Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health, provided a lesson on how to avoid the emergency room.

“As an ER doctor, we see lots of children,” Young said.

The most common reason children are transported to the ER is twofold, he said, and includes injuries and ingestions.

“Today, I hope you will make a commitment with me on two things: 1) that you’ll always think about safety, and on this particular event, about safety of your head,” Young said. “The other thing I want you to think about is never put anything in your body that’s not healthy.”

While medical staff would be there to treat the students if they needed help, Young said he hopes they never have to step foot in the ER.

“I’m so appreciative to this event for what it does for our community in reducing those visits,” Young said.

De Jong said the other part of this event is to help students remain in school as long as possible, and wearing a helmet can help them do just that.

“We want you guys to stay in school because that’s your ticket to success,” he said.

Following these presentations, five Texas A&M athletes demonstrated how they use helmets to protect themselves.

“We get to play football and have fun on a daily basis, but it’s only possible with the safety we get from our helmets,” defensive back Will Smoot said.

Alex Zettler, who plays safety on the football team, joined Smoot to demonstrate how much of a difference wearing a helmet on the football field makes.

In the first round of their demonstration, the duo did not wear their helmets as they pretended to tackle each other and fell, simultaneously hitting their heads on the ground. In the second round, they wore their helmets, ran into each other and hit helmets but remained standing.

Texas A&M equestrian team members Grace Platt, Haley Redifer and Alexis Ortiz also spoke to the students about the benefits of wearing a helmet.

Redifer pointed out that horses are large animals that have minds of their own; therefore, she said she wears a helmet to protect herself on the off chance that her horse is having a bad day.

Ortiz added that horses get spooked just as humans do, so wearing their helmets is an essential practice.

Following Monday’s program, approximately 3,900 students from the Brazos Valley and surrounding school districts received a helmet of their own.

“When you get back to your campus, everyone will have a helmet, and we want you to wear them,” said Amanda Hernandez, assistant athletics director of student-athlete engagement. “We want you to stay safe.”