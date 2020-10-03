Hancock offers update on county voting numbers

Brazos County surpassed 120,000 registered voters this week, Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Friday afternoon.
The county’s elections office mailed out nearly 5,900 ballots Thursday and Friday, she added, with requests for mailed ballots coming in at a rate of “hundreds per day.”
Hancock said 120,238 people are now registered in the county, and she anticipated the number would climb higher by the voter registration deadline of Monday evening.
“We’ve had a really, really big push at the end of last week, and the first of this week has been really big. We’ve had several groups out doing voter drives,” Hancock said. In 2016, 68,448 of 106,821 Brazos County registered voters cast ballots. For the March 3 primary elections, 32,122 of 116,753 voted.
Hancock also said that Gov. Greg Abbott’s much-scrutinized Thursday decision to allow only one mail ballot drop-off site in each county does not impact Brazos County, since the elections office was already the only drop-off location permitted.
She also noted that 5,396 ballots were mailed Thursday, with 489 in queue for the next day. In 2016, about 2,400 Brazos County residents requested mail-in ballots, Hancock said, with 1,720 people mailing ballots in. Demand for mailed ballots has risen due largely to COVID-19-related concerns about voting in person.
“I would estimate we’ll be close to 7,000 before we get done,” she said of mailed ballots.
According to Hancock, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23, and she encouraged those eligible to make the request sooner. She also recommended that people who haven’t yet registered do so in person on Monday at the elections office to limit complications — though any registration postmarked by Oct. 5 will be accepted.
Voting by mail is available in Texas for people age 65 or older, for individuals with a qualifying disability and for individuals who plan to be out of the county during the three-week early voting period, as well as on Election Day.
Additionally, Hancock said her office has received calls from people who are requesting mailed ballots as a “backup” of sorts in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“I want to remind those people that if you change your mind and don’t want to vote your ballot by mail, you must take that with you when you go to the polls. If you go in person to vote, you must surrender that paper ballot,” Hancock said.
Poll watchers, according to the Texas Secretary of State office, are people appointed by a candidate, political party or proponents/opponents of a measure. Hancock said Friday that only two poll watchers can be active at a voting location at one time.
“They cannot interact with voters and cannot have cellphones,” she said, adding that a poll watcher guide is available at the Secretary of State website.
After some back-and-forth in the courts, straight-ticket voting has been eliminated, which Hancock said likely means voters will spend longer periods of time at machines than in previous years.
Like many local officials and candidates, Hancock has consistently urged people to take advantage of early voting, which runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 and typically has shorter lines and wait times. There will be five early voting locations, including one at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus.
Brazos County has 25 day-of voting locations for November’s election, which is the same number as in 2018. The A&M on-campus voting location for Election Day itself will be at Rudder Tower, Hancock said, with 18 voting machines present. She said voting lines at the A&M campus location may be primarily set up outdoors, with physical distancing in place, to prevent crowding indoors in hallways.
For more information, including polling locations and a sample ballot, visit brazosvotes.org.
