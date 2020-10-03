Hancock offers update on county voting numbers

“I would estimate we’ll be close to 7,000 before we get done,” she said of mailed ballots.

According to Hancock, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23, and she encouraged those eligible to make the request sooner. She also recommended that people who haven’t yet registered do so in person on Monday at the elections office to limit complications — though any registration postmarked by Oct. 5 will be accepted.

Voting by mail is available in Texas for people age 65 or older, for individuals with a qualifying disability and for individuals who plan to be out of the county during the three-week early voting period, as well as on Election Day.

Additionally, Hancock said her office has received calls from people who are requesting mailed ballots as a “backup” of sorts in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“I want to remind those people that if you change your mind and don’t want to vote your ballot by mail, you must take that with you when you go to the polls. If you go in person to vote, you must surrender that paper ballot,” Hancock said.