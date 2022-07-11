Gutierrez announces candidacy for Bryan mayor

Bryan City Council member Bobby Gutierrez announced he is running for mayor of Bryan on Monday morning at the Queen Theatre in Bryan.

“I just like to get things done and help people," he said. "Behind the scenes it is easy, and behind the scenes people know you can make things happen, and from the scenes you have to make those tough decisions. I know how to get things done and I know how to make things happen.”

Gutierrez is owner of House of Tires and La Pistola Cattle Company, and president of Gutierrez Ventures Inc. He has served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission, along with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Bryan Business Council and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

“I feel like, with my background, I can make sure that all our new council will be able to come to a consensus on our stuff and it will be with humility,” he said. “Our job is not to run the city, our job is to direct the city. … We do what the citizens want us to do and we make sure that we have the most beautiful, wonderful, thriving community we can possibly have.”

Gutierrez has been in the Single Member District 3 position since November 2020.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson is term limited from the position. Council member Brent Hairston and former council member Mike Southerland are also in the race.

Filing starts on July 23 and the general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit bryantx.gov.