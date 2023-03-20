When Sophia Anagnostou was 12 years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia, and today she is cancer free thanks to more than 100 blood transfusions that saved her life.

“These blood transfusions were truly my saving grace, the chemotherapy robbed me of my strength, hair, confidence and sparkle,” she said Monday during the grand opening of College Station’s Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. “Each transfusion restored life. My cheeks would flush; I could walk for more than 20 seconds and I could feel and look like a normal girl again.”

Anagnostou served as the guest speaker for the opening of the new facility that will serve as the Brazos Valley Area donor center, located at 1015 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. She is currently a sophomore at Texas A&M University and recently applied to nursing school, and hopes to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Theresa Pina, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center vice president of operations, said the blood donors always show up with their sleeves rolled up and ready to save lives in the community.

“They were there for Sophia as she battled leukemia. She also suffered from veno-occlusive disease, a disorder where her platelets were eating away at each other,” Pina told guests at the ceremony. “Sophia needed to have a platelet transfusion, and throughout her treatment Sophia had more than 100 blood transfusions. … In 2015 Sophia rang the bell and is now cancer free.”

Michael Bell, the director of building and fleet management for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, said the new 10,280 square-foot facility stands on a 3.5-acre site and is ready for guests to donate.

“We are excited to bring donors and our community this state-of-the-art center,” he said. “With covered fleet parking for more efficient loading and unloading, circular operational traffic flow for donor coaches, growth space for additional fleet, increased warehouse, and mobile operations space and secured fencing.”

The facility has six donor beds and two mobile buses to host blood drives, Bell said.

“I hope we grow here in College Station as this is a growing area,” he said. “We have enough room to double our mobile operations and we can add a couple more beds in the donor room.”

The former donor facility on Rock Prairie in College Station that was leased by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is now closed.

“There is no substitute for blood. It has to come from a voluntary blood donor for it to be given to a patient in need,” Pina said after the ceremony. “And oftentimes we think about mass casualties as the only time to donate blood, but people have tragedies every single day. A mother that's child that has been diagnosed with cancer, someone that has been in a motor vehicle accident on their way to work, that is a tragedy in that person’s life. There are everyday tragedies that require blood transfusions and if it weren’t for community members stepping up and donating blood, those transfusions wouldn’t be made available. … I hope people donate as frequently as possible.”

College Station Mayor John Nichols spoke during the ceremony and said blood is certainly life.

“And we certainly know at the core that is what this business is all about,” he said. “I really am honored to be part of this, in bringing this beautiful facility here and expanding the footprint that you already had in College Station. … College Station is growing and job opportunities and new positions come with the growing non-profits such as the Gulf Coast Blood Center.”

For more information or donate onsite, visit giveblood.org.