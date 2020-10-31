Grimes County crash leaves 1 dead

A Conroe woman was killed Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree in Grimes County, authorities said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car was traveling eastbound on Texas 30 near Roans Prairie around noon Thursday. The car attempted to pass a box truck, which was making a left turn. Officials said the car then over-corrected and hit a tree.
The driver of the car, a 58-year-old Conroe man, was taken to a Bryan hospital, and a 17-year-old Conroe boy and a 2-year-old girl from Richards riding in the vehicle were taken to a College Station hospital. Their conditions have all stabilized, officials said. The rear passenger of the car, 41-year-old Melissa Joyce McCarty of Conroe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.
Officials are continuing to investigate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!