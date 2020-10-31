Grimes County crash leaves 1 dead

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car was traveling eastbound on Texas 30 near Roans Prairie around noon Thursday. The car attempted to pass a box truck, which was making a left turn. Officials said the car then over-corrected and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old Conroe man, was taken to a Bryan hospital, and a 17-year-old Conroe boy and a 2-year-old girl from Richards riding in the vehicle were taken to a College Station hospital. Their conditions have all stabilized, officials said. The rear passenger of the car, 41-year-old Melissa Joyce McCarty of Conroe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.