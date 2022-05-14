 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greg Tivis closes out Concerts on Carter Creek season on Sunday

The popular Concerts on Carter Creek will close out its season Sunday with a program by Greg Tivis.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Tivis long has been a popular performer in this area. He is an accomplished trumpeter and pianist who has performed with the dance orchestras of Tex Beneke, Jimmy Dorsey, Russ Morgan and Guy Lombardo.

His Sunday concert will include music by Eddy Duchin, Scott Joplin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Claude Debussy.

The concert is free, a gift to the community by the congregation of First Presbyterian Church. An informal reception will follow the concert.

— Robert C. Borden

