Graduating seniors of Brazos Christian School prepare for next steps

Valedictorian Katelyn Oelze attended Brazos Christian School for 14 years, and during her graduation speech Saturday she reflected on all the times her teachers helped students along the way.

“It is a privilege to have spent these years at BCS with teachers, faculty and staff who care for us like family. They have shown us grace and kindness despite how many times we crossed lines and tested their patience,” Oelze told the audience at Central Church in College Station. “They have not only taught us as the job requires, but also have gone a step further in dedicating their time and energy to raising us in truth.”

Salutatorian Sam Kinnard reminded each of his 33 classmates how special their time was in school and how that has helped mold who each of them are as people.

“This ceremony is both a celebration of what we have accomplished and a challenge for us to strive for even greater heights,” he said. “As we persist in this growth, I urge each and every one of you to remember where your true identity lies. While we would love to credit our successes to our own hard work, it is only by the grace of God that we have made it this far.”

Kinnard talked about how his graduating classmates found their identity in faith as they all had experiences that shaped who they are at this point in their life. He ended with a quote from Galatians 2:20 in the Bible: “My old self has been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.”

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons presented the keynote address and shared with the seniors what his experience was like growing up and finding his path in life.

“I wish I could say that my road to being district attorney was a straight line, but I didn’t grow up wanting to be lawyer,” he recalled. “I wanted to be a pediatrician because my pediatrician was awesome, and then I wanted to be an engineer because my chemistry teacher thought I would be a great engineer.”

His girlfriend at the time, now his wife, had encouraged him to pursue a degree in speech so he could later attend law school, he said. Parsons said he was unsure if that was what he wanted to do but he eventually did despite having a difficult time finding a job after finishing law school. He stressed the point to the graduates that their paths may often change in their lifetime.

“If you are available, if you are willing to just do the things that are in your control; doing the right thing for the right reason doing justice, loving mercy and walking humbly, then you will realize that life is a journey, not a destination,” he said. “God will move on your behalf because you are doing the thing that he has asked you to do.”

Among the graduates was Claire Wright, who said she was excited to begin the next phase of her life before she plans to attend Baylor University in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in business.

“I have been at the Brazos Christian School since I was in kindergarten and this school has been a great opportunity that I have been able to be a part of with a faith-based education, and I have been blessed with great teachers and friends that I [was able] to be surrounded by,” she said prior to the ceremony. “During my time in high school, I realized I need to take advantage of the time I have with people and all the relationships [we] can have face to face.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted her life, Wright had to adjust to online learning. She also said she was grateful to have her parents support her every step of the way. Her father, Casey, said he was happy to see his daughter be fully prepared for college.

“Brazos Christian has really prepared her to meet new people, to figure out her direction that the Lord is leading her to go, and what he has for her as far as her occupation goes,” he said. “We are just really excited for her to take the next steps.”

Claire’s mother, Carrie, said she was proud of her daughter for finishing school and was grateful for the community she found at the school through her classmates, teachers and counselors.

“The community is so tight knit and such a community full of believers that support one another and pray for one another, and they have been praying for Claire since she was in kindergarten every year,” she recalled with tears. “The same counselors that held her hands in kindergarten will be there supporting her and loving her and helping her walk across the stage to receive her diploma. The people are what make BCS so special.”

