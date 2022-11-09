Gonzalez elected to BISD board, Benford and Stasny reelected

Bryan school district voters reelected Felicia Benford and David Stasny to their respective seats on the school board. Leo Gonzalez II was elected to the Single Member District 3 seat.

Benford, who has served three three-year terms as the SMD 1 representative and board secretary, ran unopposed.

Gonzalez received a 60.3% vote over Fran Duane for the SMD 3 seat. This will be his first term in SMD 3.

Gonzalez serves as both an attorney and a real estate broker. He works with Momentum Realty and has served on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. He and his wife have three children with ages ranging from 17 to 23.

Gonzalez was beaming following his election to the board on Tuesday.

“It’s an absolute honor. I’m excited and honored and privileged that this many people trust me to help run the school district and get them in the direction that a lot of teachers, parents and students think it needs to go,” Gonzalez said. “I am hoping that I will be a voice, can be an advocate, for, again, the teachers and the students and also the parents.”

His first goal is to establish a forum for teachers to bring their problems directly to the board, as the current process is lengthy and often dissuades teachers from voicing their concerns, Gonzalez said. He then thanked his family for their support throughout this election process.

“My family worked very hard to help get me here, and, again, I’m honored and privileged, and I hope I can serve everybody well and get the teachers what they need,” Gonzalez said.

Stasny received 56% of votes in the SMD 5 race, defeating Alton “Tiger” Burton III.

Stasny served on the school board from 1990-2020 and was appointed in February 2021 to the SMD 5 position to complete Doug Wunneburger’s unexpired term. He works as an attorney, is married to Mary Stasny and has four children.

Following the vote, Stasny said the theme of Tuesday’s election was trust and thanked the district for entrusting him with a place on the board for another term.

“I’m going to try to do my best to keep Bryan heading in the direction of excellence,” Stasny said. “I think we already are, in many ways, an excellent school district, but we can always do better. I’ve learned an awful lot over the many years I’ve served, and I intend to put all that knowledge and experience to use to just keep going in a positive direction.”

Stasny added that he is thrilled to continue doing what he can to accomplish the task of educating students as best he and the district can.

“I wouldn’t have done it all these years if I didn’t believe that the heart of democracy is a great public school system,” Stasny said. “That is what has, in my opinion, been the greatest contributor of making Texas and this country great.”

He then thanked Burton for running a clean campaign, stating that he wishes him well with his continued efforts to contribute to the success of Bryan schools.

Benford, Gonzalez and Stasny will be sworn in Nov. 17, according to Clay Falls, executive director of communications and public affairs for Bryan ISD.