Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals

United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24.

As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had registered to assist with meal preparation, car loading and delivery, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of the Brazos Valley Peggi Goss said. Having met their registration capacity of 1,700 meals (saving 300 for Meals on Wheels candidates), United Way is on track to serve almost 500 locations this Thanksgiving, she said.

This is the 39th year Danny Morrison, owner of Epicures Catering, has participated in Thanksgiving meal deliveries. It all began when he hand-delivered a meal to a Bryan couple for an event called “Thanksgiving for the World.”

“We started delivering, and the man started crying. I said, ‘Are you OK?’ And he said, ‘My wife has always done this, and she can’t do it any longer because she’s had a stroke. She’s in a hospital bed in the back room, and you’re walking through the door with our Thanksgiving,” Morrison said.

When the man asked Morrison how much he owed him, Morrison said he could not charge him. Since then, Morrison has maintained the tradition and said Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is the best it has ever been while reaching more people than it ever has.

Because of its growth, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley created a board of four people. The board includes Morrison, Clare Beltrand and Heather Isenhour.

Beltrand and Isenhour manage the finances and marketing side of things, while Goss handles the logistics, and Morrison coordinates the food.

“We all help with the logistics of it to make sure it goes as smoothly as possible,” Goss said. “It’s a better experience for people registering that need the meals, and it’s a better experience for the delivery drivers and the people that help with the food prep on the morning of Thanksgiving.”

The planning process includes building maps for every driver with the number of locations and addresses. This usually amounts to eight to 15 meals per driver, and United Way ensures each driver stays around the same area to make it easier, Goss said.

Goss spoke to the United Way’s partnership with Epicures and Chartwells, as they provide the food, as well as a space to cook it. H-E-B donates the turkeys; Scarmardo Foodservice, Inc. is a food partner, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank also supplies food items. Altogether, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley provides a meal of turkey, cranberry sauce, dressing, gravy, yams, green bean casserole, bread and dessert.

“It’s really a big collaboration; one person couldn’t do it all, nor could one agency do it all anymore,” Goss said.

Because volunteers come from all over the county, Morrison said the event typically ends around noon on Thanksgiving, which allows volunteers to spend the remainder of the holiday with their loved ones. Approaching its 40th year, some families have multiple generations serving the community at once, he said.

“And it’s a tradition for some of the people who come year after year to volunteer, so they enjoy it just as much as the people receiving the meals, so it’s kind of a blessing to both sides,” Goss added.

The Bryan school district also contributes to this event by having students color placemats for every meal.

“We started those placemats so that after the meal was gone something would stay,” Morrison said. "If somebody felt like they were all alone, they could have something from somebody who had a project to do in school or had some love in their heart to do it.”

This small, personal touch goes a long way, Goss and Morrison agreed.

For Goss, her favorite part of this event is making deliveries.

“I’ve done the deliveries several times. I go with my family, and it’s just a blessing to see people really appreciate not only the meal but having a little dialogue with somebody and the fact that somebody cared enough to show up at their house,” Goss said. “I just think it’s a beautiful thing, and I think that that’s why we have volunteers who do that year over year because they enjoy that interaction and blessing another person with a meal.”

For Morrison, the best part of the day comes when all of the deliveries and donations have been made. That is the moment they know it’s been another successful year, he said.

“After next year, it’ll be four decades of doing this thing, and Bryan-College Station is a really good place to live,” Morrison said. “Right now, it’s something that so many people care about and participate in, and Thanksgiving helps bring everybody together because a lot of these people would never be in the neighborhoods they’re delivering to or meet the people that they’re talking to.”

If you are interested in volunteering for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley, visit https://uwbv.org/volunteer/ to sign up for a service and time slot.